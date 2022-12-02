Video: Fire breaks out outside Mumbai's Andheri railway station, no injuries reported

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 12:42 PM IST

Railroad personnel are repairing the portion of the platform that was damaged by the early-morning fire. Barriers have been put in place around the station.

Fire breaks out near Andheri Railway station.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A major fire broke out at shops outside Andheri West railway station on Friday morning. Officials of the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) said that three-four shops outside the railway station caught fire at around 5.30am. The blaze was brought under control, and no injuries were reported due to the early hour and sparse crowd.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from a multistory building, even as the firefighters are trying to douse it. Meanwhile, smoke engulfed the surrounding areas as captured in videos surfacing on social media.

Reportedly, railroad personnel are repairing the portion of the platform that was damaged by the early-morning fire. Barriers have been put in place around the station.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai. The park is home to several species of wild animals including leopards. The fire broke out around 10pm, and four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and other assistance vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot.

In a similar incident, a massive fire was reported at a godown of plastics opposite the Government Railway Police (GRP) Barrack at the Kanpur Central Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, earlier this week. Atleast six fire tenders were rushed at the site to douse the fire.

Kanishka Singharia

Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens....view detail

