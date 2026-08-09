NAVI MUMBAI: A viral video showing a 23-year-old man, allegedly suffering from mental illness, repeatedly approaching and staring at women commuters at Koparkhairane railway station set off a six-hour hunt by railway police, who traced him at Sanpada station around 2am on Saturday. The police launched a suo motu search after a commuter posted the video online on August 8, scanning about 100 CCTV cameras and checking stations and surrounding areas to track him down.

Video of man staring at women commuters leads railway cops to him in 6 hours

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The man, a Wardha resident, was found at Sanpada railway station after police teams were deployed across stations from Panvel to Koparkhairane. His photographs were also circulated among police groups to help identify him.

“In the video, he was seen randomly approaching women commuters on the platform and blankly staring at them. This had raised safety concerns and prompted the Commissioner to take suo motu action,” said Kiran Undre, senior police inspector, Vashi Railway police station.

Police said the man had been staying on a footpath in Ulhasnagar and wandering from place to place. They also searched nearby areas and places of worship where he was suspected to have taken shelter.

“Around 100 CCTV cameras covering the station premises were scanned to trace his movements,” said Undre.

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{{^usCountry}} The video showed the man randomly approaching women commuters on the platform and staring at them, prompting concerns over passenger safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video showed the man randomly approaching women commuters on the platform and staring at them, prompting concerns over passenger safety. {{/usCountry}}

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The man was taken into custody and sent for a medical examination and mental-health assessment. According to police, his mother told investigators that he had been experiencing mental-health issues for the past two years.

Police said his behaviour was considered potentially dangerous to members of the public. A medical opinion will be sought as part of further proceedings, and he is expected to be produced before a court.

Legal action is being initiated under Section 23 of the Mental Healthcare Act, police said.