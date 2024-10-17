Vistara flight from Frankfurt lands safely in Mumbai after bomb threat

Mumbai: A Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai (flight UK 028) landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday morning after receiving a bomb threat on social media. A Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday morning after receiving a bomb threat on social media. Representational Image. (REUTERS)

"As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked. We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks," said a Vistara spokesperson.

This incident is the latest in a series of security alerts that have affected several flights since Monday. The spokesperson added, "At Vistara, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us."

On Wednesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep concern over the recent disruptive acts targeting Indian airlines, affecting both domestic and international operations. "Such mischievous and unlawful actions are a matter of grave concern, and I strongly condemn any attempts to compromise the safety, security, and operational integrity of our aviation sector," he said.

Naidu convened a high-level committee on October 14, comprising officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"I am monitoring the situation regularly, and our law enforcement agencies are pursuing all the cases actively. Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting three flights. All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted," Naidu stated.