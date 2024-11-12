Maharashtra polls: BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar aims to become Mumbai’s longest-serving MLA

Mumbai: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kalidas Kolambkar, 70, representing Mumbai’s Wadala constituency, is aiming to become the city’s longest-serving MLA by winning his ninth consecutive term. Mumbai, India - Nov. 11, 2024:Kalidas Kolambkar, BJP candidate for State assembly election, during interview at his residence at Bhoiwada, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 11, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

However, his ambition faces formidable opposition from former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shraddha Jadhav, 59, and former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Snehal Jadhav, 54.

Kolambkar, known for his deep roots in the constituency, was first elected in Wadala (formerly Naigaon) in 1990. Over the decades, he has represented three different parties: the undivided Shiv Sena, Congress and, now, BJP.

Reflecting on his political journey, Kolambkar credits his longevity to his strong connections with residents. “I first won against then-minister Vilas Sawant because of my grassroots connection with people. Since then, my voters have continued to believe in me. Even during the [Narendra] Modi wave in 2014, I won the state election contesting for the Congress party,” he said.

In 2018, Kolambkar joined the BJP and managed to retain his seat in the 2019 assembly elections, closely aligning with prominent leaders like Narayan Rane. He said that senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis encouraged him to switch parties, assuring him of support for development initiatives that the constituency needed, such as the redevelopment of BDD Chawl, expanded housing for mill workers, and affordable housing for police personnel. “Under Eknath Shinde’s government, we saw approvals for these development projects, making a significant difference in my constituency,” he added.

Yet, Wadala remains a constituency with challenges, including overcrowded slums, old and dilapidated buildings, poor sanitation, and an unreliable water supply. The constituency comprises nearly 93,000 Marathi-speaking voters, 42,000 people from the Gujarati and Rajasthani communities, and a significant number of minority and Dalit community members.

These demographic groups form a critical part of the electoral equation, and Kolambkar’s extensive network among local communities is one of his key advantages. However, his main opponent, Shraddha Jadhav, has equally strong ties within Wadala.

Jadhav has built a campaign around criticising Kolambkar’s long tenure, arguing that his eight terms have failed to address pressing issues. “I won’t let him achieve his record because, despite eight terms, he has failed to address critical issues in the constituency,” she said, pointing to unresolved matters like the redevelopment of old buildings, incomplete redevelopment at the Spring Mill, Tata Mill, and Kohinoor Mill sites, and long-standing water supply issues. She further emphasised the lack of proper healthcare infrastructure in Wadala, noting, “We still don’t have a major hospital in the area, and slums lack adequate recreational grounds.”

Meanwhile, Kolambkar is also vocal about opposing the proposed privatisation of Mumbai’s BEST public transport services, an issue with widespread implications. “There are many poor people in the city who rely on BEST services, and BMC’s privatisation plan could jeopardise this. When privatised, all properties belonging to BEST, including land, would get transferred to private entities. Instead, the government should own BEST and develop affordable housing for its employees on this land,” he said.

Adding to the competition is Snehal Jadhav, former MNS corporator, who aims to leverage discontent with the current administration to pull votes away from both Kolambkar and Jadhav.

A victory for Kolambkar would solidify his legacy in Mumbai’s political history books. For Shraddha Jadhav, it would mark a major win for Shiv Sena (UBT) and signal that Wadala’s residents are ready for a leadership change.