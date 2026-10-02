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Wadia Hospital now offers treatment for kids with heart disease who survived to adulthood

The hospital authorities said the clinic, a first-of-its-kind facility in western India, was meant to be a transition care clinic

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 08:00:10 IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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MUMBAI: Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Mumbai’s only public charitable superspeciality hospital for kids, on Tuesday threw open its Grown-up Congenital Heart Disease (GUCH) or Adult Congenital Heart Disease (ACHD) clinic meant for follow-up treatment for children who are living with congenital heart disease.

Wadia Hospital now offers treatment for kids with heart disease who survived to adulthood
Wadia Hospital now offers treatment for kids with heart disease who survived to adulthood

The hospital authorities said the clinic, a first-of-its-kind facility in western India, was meant to be a transition care clinic. “With major advances in diagnosis, cardiac surgery, catheter-based interventions, intensive care and neonatal care, many more children with congenital heart disease are now surviving well into adulthood,” said Wadia Hospital CEO Dr Minnie Bodhanwala. “This has created a new group of patients—adults who underwent surgery or interventions during childhood and now require specialised lifelong cardiac follow-up.”

Around eight to ten babies out of every 1,000 are born with heart ailments. Wadia Hospital, which treats over 1,000 children with congenital heart ailments annually, currently has about 15 to 20 adult congenital patients taking follow-up treatment.

The new GUCH/ACHD clinic is intended not only for these adult patients but also for the much larger group of adults with congenital heart disease who may have discontinued follow-up on reaching adulthood. The clinic expects to see a load of at least 90 to 100 patients per year to begin with.

For patients who have undergone cardiac surgery or catheter-based treatment during childhood, the previously documented medical history is particularly important. “It provides a defined pathway for patients transitioning from paediatric to adult-oriented cardiac care,” said Dr Hetan Shah, adult cardiologist at Wadia Hospital. “Continuity of care is one of the most important objectives of the clinic. A patient’s previous diagnosis, operation, catheter intervention, imaging and complications provide extremely valuable information for managing them as adults.”

Dr Bodhanwala said she expected the clinic to progressively identify and bring back patients who require lifelong surveillance. “These are children who survived because of advances in paediatric cardiac care,” she said. “Now, as they grow into adults, it’s our responsibility to ensure that they do not fall through the gap between paediatric and adult medicine. This is the philosophy behind this initiative.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hepzi Anthony

Hepzi Anthony, assistant editor from Mumbai writes on public policy particularly on health and city governance. An avid fan of Mumbai, she loves loitering on the streets of Mumbai, absorbing the sights and the stories that go with it.

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