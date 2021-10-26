‘Wankhede framed people in 26 fake cases’: Nawab Malik cites anonymous letter

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday cited a letter purportedly written by an anonymous employee of the agency alleging Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede allegedly framed innocent people in 26 fake drug cases. He also claimed Wankhede engaged two private persons to tap phones of the people to frame them.

Malik, who tweeted a copy of the four-page letter listing the 26 cases, said he has sent it to the NCB chief requesting him to look into the contents as part of the probe started by the agency’s vigilance department against Sameer Wankhede.

NCB started probing on Monday allegations that Wankhede was part of a ₹25 crore extortion racket after the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in a drug raid.

There was no immediate response from Sameer Wankhede to NCP politician and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s fresh claims.

Mutha Ashok Jain, the NCB’s deputy director-general, said the agency has not received any letter. He added that NCB will take appropriate steps when it gets it.

Malik, who has levelled a series of charges against Wankhede, said he received the letter from the employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, two days ago. The letter claims NCB allegedly planted drugs shown to have been seized in some of the cases.

“The contents of the letter are very serious in nature and need thorough investigation. Since NCB has already started a probe against Wankhede, I will request...NCB (chief) to make the letter part of their investigation.”

He said Wankhede was illegally intercepting the phones of some people with the help of two private people in Mumbai and Thane. “My fight is against injustice and not against NCB. I welcome the investigation started against Wankhede.”

On Monday, Malik claimed Wankhede is a Muslim but made a Hindu caste certificate by forgery to get into the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) under the Scheduled Caste category. He tweeted a copy of a birth certificate, which he claimed is of Wankhede. The document shows his father’s name is Dawood K Wankhede while it is Dnyandev Wankhede as per the NCB website.

Malik said a complaint will be filed in the alleged fake caste certificate case. “Many Dalit activists and organisations are in touch with me. Soon they will be filing a complaint...Wankhede has snatched the right of an eligible Dalit student for becoming an IRS officer by using the false certificate.”

Sameer Wankhede has rejected the allegation.