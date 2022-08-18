Warring Sena factions bring session to a temporary halt

Mumbai The proceedings of the House had to be interrupted on the second day of the state assembly on Thursday after the two Shiv Sena factions locked horns over a decision taken by the previous Uddhav Thackeray government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proceedings came to a halt after water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil and former minister Anil Parab had an argument over putting a decision on primary and higher secondary schools on hold for a review by the finance department. The legislators from Thackeray camp gathered in the well and protested against the minister’s ‘unruly’ behaviour.

Deputy chairman Neelam Gorhe also reprimanded Patil over his behaviour, which led to an altercation between Gorhe and Patil, who looked quite agitated at the moment. He also got support from other legislators from the Shinde faction and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A discussion to review a decision on increasing grants to primary, secondary and higher secondary schools taken by the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government turned into a heated argument when Gulabrao Patil started shouting at Parab. Patil chose to take on Parab when the latter was questioning the state government’s stand on the decision. Patil said that the order was signed by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who was also the finance minister. He further claimed that there was no reason for this government to allow the state finance department to review it as chief minister is the final authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opposition legislators from all the three parties came out in support of Parab and protested against the minister’s conduct. Following this, the deputy chairman adjourned the proceedings for five minutes.

When the proceedings resumed, Gorhe gave Patil a chance to speak. The water supply minister said, “What work did Anil Parab do when he was a minister? He could not even give the salary of the MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) employees.”

Gorhe tried to stop Patil and questioned the relevance of his statement with the ongoing discussion and said, “What is this behaviour? This is not a way to behave.” Gorhe rebuked him and directed the officials to turn off his mike to which Patil insisted to be allowed to speak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve said that they are capable of replying to Patil in the same language after which legislators from Shinde camp and BJP rushed to the well. Gorhe then asked the parliamentary affairs minister Chandrakant Patil to look into the conduct of the minister. In response, Patil requested legislators from both the sides to maintain order of the House as they have important issues to discuss.

Uddhav Thackeray had to resign from the post of chief minister after a group of 40 MLAs led by Eknath Shinde rebelled against his leadership and decided to join hands with BJP. They also formed the government and to a surprise for all, the BJP decided to make Shinde as the chief minister against Devendra Fadnavis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil was holding water supply and sanitation minister in the MVA government when he chose Shinde over Thackeray. MSRTC employees went on a strike for delay in salaries and other demands when Parab was transport minister in the Thackeray government.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government has revoked many decisions taken by the MVA government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON