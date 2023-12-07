Water crisis continues in Andheri

Mumbai: Water crisis continued for the sixth day in some parts of Andheri west even though the 1800mm water main that was damaged by a metro contractor was repaired on Monday.

Karan Jotwani from Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association said all residents of Lokhandwala and Oshiwara were at the mercy of tanker operators who were charging ₹10,000 for a 10,000-litre tanker, which normally cost ₹3,000. “At least the residents of housing societies ordered mineral water at premium rates for their daily needs. But domestic workers who live in the Anand Nagar slum did not even have water in the toilets,” said Jotwani, adding that many residents skipped office on Wednesday and a school in the area also declared a holiday.

Gibran Noorani, a dentist who lives in the new MHADA colony in Andheri said the water crisis had been going on since Sunday and tanker operators were charging ₹6,500 per tanker instead of the usual ₹3,000. On Tuesday and Wednesday, he said, the building he lives in received water for only 30 minutes.

“Only 30 minutes of water is not enough for a building with 60 flats. I had to take my daughter to my clinic and get her ready there for her pre-school since there was no water at home.”

The BMC had said on Tuesday that complete restoration of water would take a few days due to pressure issues; the pipeline between Bhandup and Maroshi had to be depressurised for repair work and was charged later to fill the reservoirs.