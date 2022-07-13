Water supply in Thane city to be affected for 3-4 days

Thane city will face water shortage over the next three to four days as heavy rains have caused the overflowing of Bhatsa Dam.

This further led to waterlogging at the Pise filtration plant in Bhiwandi. The strainer at the plant is clogged with silt and garbage impacting the supply to the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vinod Pawar, deputy city engineer (water department), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “There is a 20% low pressure water flow for supply within Thane city limits, where water comes from Bhatsa. This does not include Diva, Kalwa and Mumbra areas.”

The heavy rainfall in the last few days caused water logging near Bhatsa dam. All the waste, garbage and silt that accumulated in the water logging areas are flowing towards the plant and clogging there.

The garbage and silt accumulated at the strainer of the plant is making it difficult to pump water. This will have an impact on the city’s water supply.

“It is difficult to pump the water in such a situation, impacting the water flow for a few days. Due to water logging it is difficult to clear the garbage and silt, so it will take three to four days to clear. Only after the water recedes can we clear the strainer,” said an officer from the water department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TMC draws water from the Pise plant at Bhatsa dam and supplies approximately 220 million litres of water in its jurisdiction.

However, residents claimed that the inadequate water supply is a constant situation in Thane city. “Every week, at least for one day there is a shortage of water supply. This has become a constant thing irrespective of monsoon or any other season. Hence, we are not surprised when there are such announcements of low pressure water supply. We are told about repair works happening on a regular basis as the reason for such water supply issues,” said Aditi Avinash, 28, a resident of Kolshet.