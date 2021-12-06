Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / We are victims of a power game, Deshmukh’s son claims before court
mumbai news

We are victims of a power game, Deshmukh’s son claims before court

Arguing Hrishikesh’s anticipatory bail plea, advocate Vikram Chaudhari told the court that everything was done to malign Deshmukh’s image
HT Image
Published on Dec 06, 2021 07:18 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai Hrishikesh Deshmukh, son of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, claimed before a special PMLA court on Monday that he has become a victim of a “power game.”

Arguing Hrishikesh’s anticipatory bail plea in the money laundering case registered against his father, advocate Vikram Chaudhari said, “Everything was done to malign his father’s image. Dismissed API Sachin Vaze and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who accused Deshmukh of hafta vasooli, became the tools and we (Deshmukh family members) have become victims in this political vendetta.”

The court has now posted Hrishikesh’s plea for further hearing on December 10, when ED is expected to present its side of the case.

Chaudhari further asked, “If the Supreme Court can protect former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is a declared proclaimed offender and has multiple FIRs against him, why can’t this court protect Hrishikesh?” He also assured the court that if protected from arrest, Hrishikesh will appear before the enforcement directorate in response to the summons issued by the agency.

The counsel said it is a matter of record that on account of the witch-hunt campaign launched at the instance of certain vested inimical interests, some blatantly false allegations have been levelled against the applicants.

RELATED STORIES

The agency claimed that they want to question Hrishikesh regarding the routing of cash of 4.18 crore through Delhi-based hawala operators as donations to an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP