Welspun loses critical data, FIR filed

MUMBAI: The NM Joshi Marg police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the deletion of confidential data, dashboard and daily reports of textile firm Welspun Living Limited. The FIR was filed after an internal enquiry by the company revealed that someone had misused the chief financial officer's (CFO) official email ID in January to log in to the system and tamper with the data, causing a huge loss to the company, said police.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint of Sandeep Kumar Jha, 36, a resident of Wadala, who works as assistant general manager, IT, with Welspun Living,” said a police officer.

According to the complaint, Welspun Living, which has its registered office at Welspun House, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, uses SAP Enterprise Resource Planning software to store its financial and operational data; and Microsoft Powe BI software to store its sales reports, plant reports, and inventory reports.

The complaint states that when Bodepudi logged into the Power BI software, he found several dashboards and data missing from the system.

“The company conducted an enquiry with the Microsoft team after that, which found that on January 17, in the evening, somebody had logged in from Hyderabad using the CFO’s email ID and deleted all the data including confidential data, dashboards and daily reports,” the police officer mentioned. Welspun’s IT team and the Microsoft team found that the data was irrecoverable, as the person had ensured so while deleting the data, he added.

The unknown accused in the case have been booked under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 43(d) (damage or causing damage), 43A (failure to protect data), 65 (tampering with computer resources) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.