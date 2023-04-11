Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has garnered highest ever revenue earned from film shootings inside its premises and train coaches at ₹1.64 crore in the financial year of 2022-23. Railway stations and trains have emerged as favourite choices for movies, advertisements and television serials.

Film shootings bring in big bucks for WR

According to WR officials, in 2021-22, the WR earned ₹67 lakh, while in the year 2019-20 it was ₹1 crore. During 2018-19, the WR authorities earned more than ₹1.31 crore.

“While there was an understandable dip in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic, the surge of film and commercials shot in 2022 indicates that the railways will never lose its charm,” said a WR official.

Over the years, WR has been part of several iconic and blockbuster movies such Lunch Box, Hero Panti 2, Airlift, Shershah. The list also includes Gujarati Films Kutchh Express and Locha Lapsi and Marathi film Aapdi Thapdi. Many web series such as X-Ray, Abhay 2, Breath into the Shadows, Dongri to Dubai, etc. and KBC promo were also shot in WR locations.

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR, said during the financial year 2022-23 more than 20 film shootings were held at different locations on WR, which included feature films, web series, TV commercial advertisements, documentary films of social awareness, TV serials, etc.

“Right from its grand, heritage headquarters in Churchgate to its clean, scenic stations, Western Railway is full of potential shoot locations that are convenient and best suited options for filmmakers,” said Thakur.

Some locations that are now etched in the minds of cinema lovers are Mumbai Central Terminus station, Churchgate Headquarters and station building, Sabarmati Sports Ground, Goregaon station, Jogeshwari AT (Yard), Lower Parel Workshop, Kandivali and Virar car sheds, Kelve Road, Pardi railway station, Kalakund Rly station, Patalpaani Rly station, the running train between Mumbai Central and Valsad, and the EMU train shoot at Goregaon.

WR officials said Mumbai Central and Goregaon stations provides a wide array of facilities conducive to film shootings. The shooting of many popular films such as Body Guard, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Once upon a time in Mumbai, Jazba, Yeh Jawani He Diwani, Holiday, Tamil Film ’Thupaki’ and advertising films have been shot at Mumbai Central station.

Another popular location is the administrative building above Churchgate station. Films like Airlift, Gabbar is Back, Phantom, Lunchbox, D-Day, etc. were shot here. This location provides with a readymade set of a government office set-up, said officials.