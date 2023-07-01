Who is Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal ditching Uddhav faction for Shinde?

In what is believed to be a huge blow to the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena ahead of the BMC election in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal has decided to jump ship and join the Shinde faction. On Saturday, Rahul Kanam and many other Sena workers will join the Shinde group from the Uddhav group. The Uddhav faction downplayed Rahul Kanal's exit as Sanjay Raut said he did not know how Rahul Kanam came to the party and why his exit was getting so much importance.

Who is Rahul Kanal? What happened between Kanal and Aaditya?

Rahul Kanal was with Yuva Sena for the last 10 years.

A popular face in Bandra, Rahul Kanal is a restaurateur and a known name among Bollywood circles.

Rahul owns Bandra's Bhaijaanz restaurant which was named after Salman Khan.

Rahul Kanal runs NGO I Love Mumbai. He was a trustee of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

Rahul Kanal's photo with Salman Khan. Rahul owns Bandra's Bhaijaanz restaurant named after Salman Khan.

Rahul Kanal's association with Sena (undivided) started with Yuva Sena and for the past 10 years, he was with Yuva Sena led by Aaditya Thackeray.

Reports said Rahul Kanal was also preparing to contest the Assembly election from Bandra West.

Rahul Kanal's Instagram page is full of his photos with celebrities. Here he is posing with Virat Kohli.

The developments started a few days ago when Rahul Kanal left the WhatsApp group of the Yuva Sena core committee. Yuva Sena then suspended all office bearers from Bandra West including Kanal.

Rahul Kanal came on the radar of the income tax department and his residence was searched last year.

On Aaditya Thackeray's birthday on June 13, Rahul Kanal made a heartfelt post on Instagram and wrote: "It does not matter how many are against you. Those who are with you are wonderful."

