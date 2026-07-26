Why Phule’s ‘Trutiya Ratna’ strikes a chord with student protests, 150 years on

MUMBAI: We recently gathered at Studio Tamasha for a reading of Jyotiba Phule’s ‘Trutiya Ratna’ (The Third Eye or The Third Jewel). This play penned 150 years ago has been translated into English by Rohini Mokashi-Punekar and published by Orient BlackSwan. The reading, directed by Sharmishta Saha, celebrated the work (and words) of Phule, the 19th-century social reformer from Pune.

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To read ‘Trutiya Ratna’ today, more than 150 years after it was penned, is to realise the play’s dialectics about