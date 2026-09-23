MUMBAI: A chartered accountant’s WhatsApp messages sent shortly before his death have led the Borivali GRP to book his wife for alleged abetment of suicide. The 39-year-old man was found dead on the tracks between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir stations on Monday, with police saying he had alleged in messages to his sister and a friend that his wife was having an extramarital affair.

Wife booked for abetting husband’s suicide

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The CA had left home for work on Monday morning. His 75-year-old father later received a call saying that his son had met with a railway accident. When he reached Shatabdi Hospital, he learnt that his son had died by suicide, police said.

Before his death, the CA had sent a lengthy WhatsApp message to his sister. According to police, he asked her to look after their father and alleged that his wife would harm him. He also accused his wife of cheating on him.

The man’s father later approached the GRP and alleged that his daughter-in-law would frequently quarrel with his son and did not speak to him properly. He said he had often tried to intervene when the couple fought, but the woman would allegedly threaten to file a police complaint against the family.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on the father’s complaint, the Borivali GRP booked the woman under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged abetment of suicide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the father’s complaint, the Borivali GRP booked the woman under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged abetment of suicide. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police are examining the messages left by the deceased and other circumstances surrounding his death as part of the investigation.