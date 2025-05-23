Wife, her lover arrested for killing husband in Thane

NAVI MUMBAI: A married woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill her alcoholic husband by intoxicating him and throwing him into a creek in Balkum on May 16. The police are still searching for the victim’s body. (Shutterstock)

The accused, Poonam Kalidas Waghmare (28), and her lover, Suresh Hariprasad Yadav (24), were arrested by the Rabale Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Police after investigation revealed that Suresh had intoxicated and abandoned Poonam’s husband, Kalidas Waghmare (30), near the creek in a heavily inebriated state with the intention to kill.

To avoid suspicion and mislead investigators, Poonam had initially filed a missing person report, but inconsistencies in her statements raised red flags. During a detailed questioning, both she and her lover confessed to the plot.

Police investigation revealed that Poonam encouraged Yadav to permanently get rid of her husband, who would regularly abuse her under the influence of alcohol. Yadav then lured Suresh out, got him drunk, and threw him into the creek. Authorities suspect the victim’s body may have been swept away by the creek’s current.

The accused have been booked under section 140(1) (kidnapping) and 3(5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).