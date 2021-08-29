Will fight it legally: Sanjay Raut says after ED slaps notice on Uddhav aide

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

Taking to Twitter, Raut posted in Marathi that the ED issued a notice to Parab as soon as the Jan Ashirwad Yatra ended for the day. He added that he would take legal recourse against the move.

The minister has been asked to appear before the probe agency on Tuesday in connection to a money laundering case, according to news agency ANI.

A close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Parab recently became embroiled in a controversy over his alleged role in the arrest of Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane on August 24.

Rane was arrested from Ratnagiri, a district of which Parab is the guardian minister.

The BJP alleged that Parab exerted "political pressure" to arrest Rane, following his controversial remark against chief minister Thackeray.

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil had on Saturday threatened that his party would seek police action against Parab if the Shiv Sena failed to take action against the transport minister.

However, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar defended his ministerial colleague.