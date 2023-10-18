Woman assaulted for feeding stray dogs in Bhiwandi

MUMBAI: A stray animal feeder was attacked and molested by a passerby on Monday for allegedly feeding stray dogs in Bhiwandi. She also alleged that during the attack, when her family came to her rescue, the accused assaulted them too.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police registered a case of assault, criminal intimidation and molestation and arrested the accused, Aman Bansode, 28, on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old woman, who is a baker, lives with her parents and brother at Borivali West. She is an animal lover, and every day after dinner around 10.30 or 11pm, she goes to feed the stray dogs. According to her complaint, she was always made fun of by a group of men sitting on the side wall of a building where she fed the animals.

According to the police, on Monday at 11 pm, she was feeding stray dogs when Bansode started abusing her. He was seated on the wall of the Sagari police with the group who harassed her, but she always ignored them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant confronted the accused when he allegedly pulled her by her hair and groped her. While she was being assaulted, her parents and brother arrived.

According to the FIR, Bansode slapped her mother when she tried to stop the fight and used a stick to assault her parents and brother. The incident was filmed by some witnesses and posted on social media. A couple intervened and rushed the woman and her family to a civic hospital.

The complainant also stated that she was given threats of gang rape. “We are looking out for the accused, who is a resident of Malad and often went to Borivali to meet his friends,” said Sudhir Kudalkar, senior police inspector of MHB colony police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case has been registered under sections 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!