Inebriated woman creates ruckus in bar, assaults woman sub-inspector

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old woman working in a private bank allegedly created a ruckus while under the influence of alcohol in a bar at Dadar on Tuesday night, and later allegedly abused and assaulted a woman police sub-inspector when she tried to intervene. Police officials said the episode began when the woman tried to enter the bar’s common washroom when a man was already inside, and a waiter stopped her.

The Dadar police have booked the woman under Sections 332 (Committing voluntary harm or hurt to a public servant in order to deter him from doing his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code. The police, by law, could not arrest the woman at night and therefore issued her a notice of appearance at the police station under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The complainant, Gauri Vinayak Date, is a police sub-inspector attached to the Dadar police station. She joined the service in 2021 and is posted in the Nirbhaya squad. On Tuesday, at around 7 pm, she received a call from the main police control room that a woman was fighting with a bar manager and waiter in ‘Chala Basuya Bar’ behind Kirti College in Dadar (West).

Date reached the bar with her squad and enquired with the waiter, who told her that he had stopped the accused from entering the washroom, as a person was already inside, at which point she began abusing him. When the bar manager intervened, she abused him as well and created a scene, after which the manager called the police control room.

According to the police, the woman was very drunk and began abusing even Date when she tried to ask her questions. The accused told Date that she knew the police commissioner and would call him to teach her a lesson and ensure that she lost her job.

A police official said that Date tried her best to convince the woman to sit in the police van and go to Dadar police station with her. The woman, however, got out of the vehicle and began manhandling and abusing the officer, hitting her in the face with her head which caused her glasses to fall and break. The accused did not stop there, raining blows on the woman officer who then cried out for help.

A woman constable accompanying Date was also pushed by the drunk woman and got injured. Somehow, the policewomen forced the drunk woman to sit in the Nirbhaya squad vehicle and took her to the police station amid her loud protests. She was taken to Sion Hospital, where a medical exam was conducted.

“Since it was night, we could not arrest her,” said Manoj Patil, a deputy commissioner of police. “Therefore, we have issued her a notice under Section 41A of the CrPC to appear at the police station.”

