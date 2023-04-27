After husband’s suicide, woman booked for abetment

MUMBAI: A woman has been booked for abetment to suicide after her husband allegedly ended his life after killing their 11-year-old daughter in Lalbaug on Tuesday morning.

According to the Kalachowki police, they have found a detailed suicide note that indicated that there were disputes between the 42-year-old stock broker and his wife and the man might have taken the extreme step due to this.

On Tuesday morning, the police were informed by the wife of the deceased man that he and their daughter had died by suicide in their residence in Ganesh Galli of Lalbaug.

The woman told the police that she was trying her husband’s phone and when he did not respond, she suspected something was wrong. She with the help of locals broke open the door to find the father-daughter duo dead.

The police said the couple was estranged as the man suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair.

“We are registering a case against the 32-year-old woman on the complaint of her husband’s brother. The deceased had blamed his wife for his suicide and raised suspicion on her character. He even said that their property, ₹9 lakh and 100 grams of gold found in the house should be given to his nephew and not to his wife,” a police officer said.

“The couple used to frequently engage in quarrels. They had a fight again on Monday,” the police said.

