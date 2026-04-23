NAVI MUMBAI: A woman in her early twenties was found brutally murdered inside a lodge in Lonere village of Mangaon taluka, about 137 km from Mumbai, in an incident that has triggered widespread outrage across Raigad district.

Woman found murdered in Raigad lodge; protests erupt, 24-hour ultimatum issued

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According to the police, the crime is believed to have taken place between 11.15 pm on April 19 and the early hours of April 20. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused allegedly took the victim to the lodge, established physical relations with her, and later tied her hands with a rope before attacking her with a sickle. She sustained fatal injuries to her head and wrists.

An FIR has been registered at Goregaon police station in Raigad under Sections 3(2) and 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with Sections 103(1) (murder) and 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The incident has sparked anger among residents of Lonere and Goregaon, with people across communities coming together to protest and demand the immediate arrest of the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} Local organisations have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the police, warning of intensified agitation across Mangaon taluka if the accused is not apprehended within the stipulated time. A protest march has also been announced for April 25, with demonstrators planning to march to the police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local organisations have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the police, warning of intensified agitation across Mangaon taluka if the accused is not apprehended within the stipulated time. A protest march has also been announced for April 25, with demonstrators planning to march to the police station. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said the investigation is being pursued on priority. Multiple teams, four from Raigad Police and two from Ratnagiri Police, have been deployed and are conducting raids at various locations. Officials expressed confidence that the accused will be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said the investigation is being pursued on priority. Multiple teams, four from Raigad Police and two from Ratnagiri Police, have been deployed and are conducting raids at various locations. Officials expressed confidence that the accused will be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

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