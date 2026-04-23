...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman found murdered in Raigad lodge; protests erupt, 24-hour ultimatum issued

A woman in her twenties was murdered in a lodge in Navi Mumbai, sparking outrage and protests as police intensify their investigation to find the suspect.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Advertisement

NAVI MUMBAI: A woman in her early twenties was found brutally murdered inside a lodge in Lonere village of Mangaon taluka, about 137 km from Mumbai, in an incident that has triggered widespread outrage across Raigad district.

Woman found murdered in Raigad lodge; protests erupt, 24-hour ultimatum issued

According to the police, the crime is believed to have taken place between 11.15 pm on April 19 and the early hours of April 20. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused allegedly took the victim to the lodge, established physical relations with her, and later tied her hands with a rope before attacking her with a sickle. She sustained fatal injuries to her head and wrists.

An FIR has been registered at Goregaon police station in Raigad under Sections 3(2) and 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with Sections 103(1) (murder) and 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The incident has sparked anger among residents of Lonere and Goregaon, with people across communities coming together to protest and demand the immediate arrest of the accused.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Woman found murdered in Raigad lodge; protests erupt, 24-hour ultimatum issued
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.