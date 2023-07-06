MUMBAI: A decomposed body of a woman, in her twenties, was found in a sack dumped behind INS Trata at Worli Sea Face on Tuesday evening. The police have formed several teams to identify the woman and are checking missing women’s records.

Woman's decomposed body found in a sack at Worli Sea Face

According to the Worli police, a man who went to attend a nature’s call found the decomposed body in the seashore. He noticed the legs of the woman hanging out of a plastic sack and a foul smell emitting from it.

He then called the police control room and informed them about the body. “The woman is believed to have died at least a week back, and the body is completely decomposed with no skin left. We have sent the body to the BYL Nair Hospital.”

There was nothing on the body that could help us identify the woman. Everything is decomposed. Even the clothes were destroyed, the officer added.

“The body was found in a plastic sack, so we have registered a murder case. We are not sure from where it has flown and landed there. We are checking all missing persons records in the state to find if any woman matching the deceased description was reported missing,” said the police officer.

If conventional methods fall short to identify the woman, they will use face reconstruction techniques wherein the face is reconstructed with the help of a skull by the forensic departments at various hospitals, said the police officer.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.

