Women clash during protest over hijab row in Kalyan

A clash broke out between a group of women wearing hijab and Congress women party workers in Kalyan on Saturday. The incident occurred during a protest called by the Congress party over the hijab row against the Karnataka government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A group of Muslim women barged into the protest and a verbal fight broke out between them and the Congress party workers at Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan (W)

Sanjay Gunjal, deputy commissioner of Kalyan, said, “There was a clash between two groups of women during the protest. The clash was related to the participation in the protest that was organised by the Congress party. The situation was under control. There is no complaint received or case registered in this matter so far.”

Kanchan Kulkarni, president, women’s wing, Congress party, Kalyan, said, “Our protest was completely in support of women and we were representing the Congress party. These groups of women in hijab initially participated in the protest. Later, when they saw our banners, they started blaming us for no reason. These women were not identified by any of us as they randomly participated in the protest. Our women party workers, however, managed to control the situation without escalating it.”

Sachin Pote, president of Congress, Kalyan, added, “The incident took place after I left the protest venue. A group of women in hijab approached our party workers, though the situation was under control.”

