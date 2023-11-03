Worker crushed to death by garbage truck in Waliv

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old employee of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) who was travelling on his two-wheeler was crushed to death by a civic garbage truck in Waliv in Vasai east on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Waliv police, the victim Rajesh More worked at the Chinchoti office of VVCMC near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. He was travelling home for lunch when the accident took place in Sativali at 2.30pm on Thursday. Police officers said that as More tried to overtake the garbage truck, it hit him. He fell sideways and got crushed under the rear wheel of the truck, and his body was cut into two halves. Locals who witnessed the accident called the police, following which a police team reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Waliv police have detained the driver of the truck and are registering a case against him. “We have called the contractor who provided the garbage truck to VVCMC to ascertain details of the contract and the driver,” said a police officer.

