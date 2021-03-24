World TB Day: Cases dip; lockdown and Covid fear to blame

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city recorded a sharp drop in the number of diagnosed patients of tuberculosis (TB) during 2020. This is attributed to the lockdown, due to which the diagnosis of hundreds of suspected TB patients was delayed. Today is World TB day.

On an average, over 50,000 individuals get diagnosed with TB in Mumbai annually. When the Covid-19 pandemic started in March 2020, the city came to a standstill and as a result, TB diagnosis fell by 28.7% compared to 2019. Some could not opt for early treatment due to lack of public transport while others avoided visiting hospitals for fear of contracting Covid-19.

Data shows in 2019, there were 60,597 people diagnosed with TB in the city, including 5,673 who had multiple-drug resistant (MDR) TB and 794 with extreme drug resistant (XDR) TB. In 2020, of the 43,464 diagnosed with TB, 4,367 had MDR-TB (a drop of 23%) and the detection of XDR-TB fell by 74% with 200 patients diagnosed in 2020. However, with the lockdown being relaxed, the number of diagnosed patients has been going up. “Every month, we generally record 5,000 new TB diagnoses which got badly affected in the initial months of the lockdown. In April, we registered around 1,000 cases. But since December last year, the turnout has increased. In January, we got over 5,500 TB patients,” said Dr Pranita Tipre, in-charge of TB in BMC.

Doctors said delayed diagnoses has resulted in group infections. “We are witnessing a large amount of TB infection among paediatric patients. As many patients live in overcrowded rooms, the delay in diagnosis ended up infecting those around them. Also, due to Covid-19, people avoided going out which further contributed to spreading the infection in-doors,” said Dr Bela Verma, head of paediatric medicine at Sir JJ Hospital.