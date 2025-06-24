Worli jetty can be used as helipad: BMC gets Pawan Hans clearance

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received a favourable report from Pawan Hans Ltd confirming that the Worli jetty is structurally feasible and logistically suitable for conversion into a helipad for medium-sized helicopters, according to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani. Situated 120 metres into the Arabian Sea, opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally built as a temporary structure during the construction of the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

However, due to the jetty’s strategic location in a sensitive zone, clearances will also be required from other regulatory bodies such as the Ministry of Forests and Environment, the Maharashtra home department and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for aviation safety and airspace compliance.

Once it gets all the clearances, Gagrani said the helipad will serve multiple purposes, including facilitating medical evacuations, improving VIP transportation, enhancing marine security surveillance, and boosting tourism. “It can be used mainly as a heli-ambulance, in any other emergency, or maybe some future scheduled service, like Mumbai-Shirdi, for people,” he added.

Situated 120 metres into the Arabian Sea, opposite Worli Dairy, the jetty was originally built as a temporary structure during the construction of the first phase of the Mumbai Coastal Road. It was supposed to be dismantled upon the project’s completion, but was retained at the request of the coastal police for surveillance purposes. Its reinforced cement concrete structure has now attracted the interest of urban planners exploring aerial connectivity for the city.

The initiative stems from a directive by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who urged civic officials to examine the feasibility of setting up a helipad at the location. A structural assessment by the Maharashtra Maritime Board confirmed the site’s suitability for such a project. Following this, the BMC brought in Pawan Hans Ltd, a public-sector aviation company under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to conduct a detailed feasibility study.