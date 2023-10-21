WR cancels 43 long-distance trains from October 26 to November 7

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) on Friday announced to cancel 43 long-distance trains and short-terminate 188 trains from October 26 to November 7 due to the ongoing works on the Goregaon-Khar section to connect the sixth rail line with Bandra Terminus.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

WR authorities provided a detailed schedule of long-distance mail and express trains that will remain affected by this work. Several trains to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and within Maharashtra will also remain affected, WR authorities said, adding that 188 trains will be short-terminated at stations of Borivali, Surat, Kelve, Dadar, Dahanu, Valsad, etc, instead of the original destination of Bandra Terminus.

“In view of non-interlocking work being undertaken in connection with the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon, several long-distance trains will be affected from October 26 to November 7. Making the connection will have long-term benefits as it will segregate movement of suburban and long-distance trains,” a WR official said, adding that the cancellations will, however, impact more than one lakh passengers taking long-distance trains to northern and western India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the schedule, around 2,720 suburban train services will be cancelled from next week during the entire block period. The WR authorities commenced the ₹930-crore cut-and-connect of rail tracks work on October 7.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!