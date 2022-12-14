WR planning special parcel train to North India

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) is planning a special parcel train for farmers and traders from Palghar to Delhi and its nearby areas.

Farmers and traders from Dahanu and Palghar areas hoard betel leaf, fish and vegetables in local trains towards Churchgate or Mumbai Central railway stations on a regular basis. From there, these commodities are shifted to North India-bound express trains as these trains do not have halt in Palghar or Dahanu stations.

A senior WR official said, “This move will also ensure that the produce remains fresh, and farmers and traders do not have to travel local trains early in the day. We have to work out on the technicalities involved in including a parcel train on this route. This train will mostly be available in the early hours of the day so that fresh produce reaches the destination and farmers do not face losses.”

Initially there was a discussion to provide halts for long distance trains at Dahanu and Palghar stations. This parcel train will help take tonnes of produce to Delhi and nearby areas. “Currently we travel all the way from Dahanu and Palghar in local trains to either Churchgate or Mumbai Central and load the produce in trains that leave in the early hours of the day. However, some of these trains take more than 20 hours to reach Delhi, making it difficult for us to ensure fresh produce reaches traders in Delhi. Having a designated parcel train will be helpful,” said Rajesh Mhatre, a local farmer and trader from Palghar.

Last week, a video had gone viral where farmers were seen piling up stacks of leaves onto local trains early in the morning. The video was appreciated for the efficiency displayed by those stacking up the load into trains within 20 seconds of halt at the station. However, this also highlighted the ordeal that the farmers from far flung areas face due to lack of services supporting their needs.