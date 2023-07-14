Yes Bank-DHFL loan fraud case: Court allows Dheeraj Wadhawan to receive treatment at pvt hospital

MUMBAI: A special court hearing the Yes Bank - DHFL loan fraud case has allowed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan to receive treatment for his heart-related ailments at Lilavati Hospital.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dheeraj had prayed for interim bail citing his medical condition and heart ailment. Special judge MG Deshpande, however, refused to grant him interim bail but permitted him to take treatment at the private hospital.

The court has asked the CBI to depute their officials at the hospital to keep a watch on Wadhawan during his stay in the hospital. Besides, the court has asked Wadhawan to pay for the escort charges as well as for the charges to be paid for the deputation of CBI officials at the hospital.

The court, meanwhile, allowed Wadhawan to meet his family members only for one hour a day during the period allotted by the treating doctors and the CBI officials will have to make sure that they don’t overstay with him. Also, Wadhawan is asked to not prolong his further hospitalisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Wadhawan brothers were first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Yes Bank - DHFL fraud on April 26, 2020, and have been since behind bars. CBI alleged that former Yes Bank MD and CEO, Rana Kapoor, had entered a criminal conspiracy with the Wadhawan brothers and others for extending financial assistance to DHFL by Yes Bank Ltd in lieu of substantial undue benefit to himself and his family members through the companies held by them.

Accordingly, the agency claimed, Rana Kapoor through Yes Bank Ltd, invested ₹3,700 crore in the short-term non-convertible debentures of DHFL and ₹283 crore in masala bonds of DHFL, ED stated.

Simultaneous to this investment of ₹3,983 crore made by Yes Bank in DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan through DHFL paid a kickback of ₹600 crore, in the garb of loan to DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd., a firm beneficially owned by Kapoor’s wife and daughters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Wadhawan brothers were also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate which is probing the money laundering aspects of the fraud.