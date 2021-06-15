Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / You can get learners’ licence, vehicle registration online at Maharashtra
mumbai news

You can get learners’ licence, vehicle registration online at Maharashtra

Those who wish to apply for learners' licence do not have to go to a regional transport office (RTO) anymore as the Maharashtra transport department on Monday launched an online learners' licence system
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 12:50 AM IST
HT Image

Those who wish to apply for learners’ licence do not have to go to a regional transport office (RTO) anymore as the Maharashtra transport department on Monday launched an online learners’ licence system. Aspirants wishing to apply for a learning licence can visit the road transport ministry’s Sarathi 4.0 website and take an online test using Aadhaar-based authentication.

Besides this, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray also launched an online vehicle registration system for vehicles across the state by the dealers. Dealers will be able to complete all formalities and payments of taxes online and there will be no need to bring the vehicle to RTO premises, said transport department officials.

The move, according to CM, will not only be convenient for citizens, but also reduce the burden on around 200 government officials at RTOs. Every year, 1.5 million learning licences are issued, and 2 million vehicles are registered in the state, the transport department said.

While inaugurating the two online systems, CM said that the transport department through this mechanism has put forward an ambitious step towards people’s welfare. “The system will not only help citizens avoid long queues [at RTOs] and save time and energy, but also about 200 government officials who have to deal with citizens queued up for driving licences,” he said.

State transport minister Anil Parab called it a “revolutionary” move and said, “These are important steps taken during the corona times by ensuring the functioning of the department while providing online services. So far, 85 services of the department have been made available online for citizens.”

CM also appealed to the state departments to adopt a new approach based on e-governance to make available facilities online in the future as well. He added that though the vehicles increase, the roads remain the same, the issue of parking needs to be addressed.

