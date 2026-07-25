Young protestors flood Shivaji Park a week into student protests

MUMBAI: They streamed in from every direction, carrying placards, raising slogans and waving the tricolour as they converged on Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday. At least 5,000 people, mainly youngsters, responded to the call given by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of the Union education minister and reforms in the education system.

Many at Shivaji Park on Friday said their concerns ran deeper than the resignation of one minister. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

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Karan Singh, 22, who recently joined a VFX studio, had taken a half-day to attend the ‘Hold the Tiranga, Sing the National Anthem’ demonstration. It was the third time he had taken time off in his very first month at work. “I told my boss I wasn’t feeling well,” he said. “I don’t like lying but sometimes it is necessary. Being here is more important,” said Singh.

The demonstration is part of the CJP’s country-wide, mass agitation following the NEET UG-2026 paper leak. The clarion call given by the CJP has been bringing young people onto the street for seven days now.

But many at Shivaji Park on Friday said their concerns ran deeper than the resignation of one minister. “Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is immaterial. The larger goal is to ensure equal and equitable education for everyone and improve the public education system,” said Yash Choube, 19.

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{{^usCountry}} For Vanshika Sabharwal, 21, this was her first protest. “I had heard about the FIRs and detentions during earlier demonstrations, so I was hesitant. Since today’s protest was organised by the Thackerays, I felt it would be safer and we would at least be allowed to protest and express ourselves.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Vanshika Sabharwal, 21, this was her first protest. “I had heard about the FIRs and detentions during earlier demonstrations, so I was hesitant. Since today’s protest was organised by the Thackerays, I felt it would be safer and we would at least be allowed to protest and express ourselves.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shourya Panwar, 26, said he had participated in the anti-CAA and NRC protests before gradually withdrawing after it didn’t end well. “After those protests ended the way they did, I became disillusioned. But today’s gathering has given me hope again. I just hope something meaningful comes out of this, not just the resignation of one minister.”

Saluting the youth who have been turning out, day after day, Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “Gen Z is fearless. You have taught us what courage is. I salute you!”

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Addressing the gathering alongside Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, MNS leader Amit Thackeray, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and MLA Mahesh Sawant, Aaditya made a pointed reference to the right to dissent, an issue on which the BJP-led NDA government at the centre has often faced criticism.

“We all are gathered here. We may differ on some issues and you may not vote for us. But that’s your right. I respect your right to not to vote for us. One should respect the right to dissent. Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Balasaheb Thackeray, and it will not bow before Delhi,” he said.

Aaditya also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening his late-night video message to CJP protestors with the word, “Friends”. “How can you talk about friendship after students have been beaten with lathis, tear gas has been used, and paper leaks continue?” said a charged Aaditya, who added that the youth would “not rest” until Pradhan resigns.

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Addressing the gathering, Uddhav Thackeray said no power on earth can threaten youth power. He went on to challenge the NDA government. “You may hold guns but we have the tricolour. Let’s see who wins: the tricolour or your dictatorship,” said Uddhav, urging the participants to return to Shivaji Park to participate in the ‘Tiranga March’ on Sunday.

Friday’s demonstration was co-hosted by the MNS, whose leader Amit Thackeray told the crowd, “Your voice has reached Delhi. The youth have sent the government, who is terrorising the people, on the backfoot.”

The gathering concluded around 5 pm as participants sang the national anthem before dispersing.