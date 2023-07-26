Navi Mumbai: The husband and mother-in-law of a young woman living in Nerul were booked after a suicide note was found on her during the post-mortem after her death. In the note, the 24-year-old, who was married for only a month and a half, related how she was tortured because she refused to ask her parents for money for a new car. The accused, however, could not be arrested as they filed for anticipatory bail on Monday.

Nerul woman dies by suicide, husband, mother-in-law booked

On Sunday morning, after the woman did not open the door of her bedroom, her husband Sashi Bamne called up the police. When the fire brigade finally opened it, she was found hanging.

The case against her 29-year-old husband and mother-in-law Shakun Vasant Bamne (50) was registered on Monday by the woman’s maternal uncle Manojkumar Bhammarkar (41). According to the complaint registered by him, his niece got married on June 3 at Baitul in Madhya Pradesh. On June 10, she left for Nerul with her husband and mother-in-law.

According to her uncle, the new bride appeared happy till she returned from her honeymoon. Later, sadness crept in. During a visit to Bhopal to her uncle’s house, she revealed that her husband and mother-in-law were forcing her to ask for money to buy a new car, and after she refused, had been deliberately picking fights with her and accusing her of being characterless.

“On July 22, the husband visited Nerul police station to say that his wife was behaving strangely and not opening the door of the bedroom. But after some time, he called the police station and informed us that she had opened the door. The very next day she died,” said sub-inspector Suraj Jadhav from Nerul police station.

During the post-mortem, the doctors found the suicide note, which was handed over to the police and shown to her uncle. In it, the woman alleged that her mother-in-law and husband had been torturing her. While the mother-in-law hurled abuses at her, her husband had started physically assaulting her and threatening her with a divorce. Her phone too was broken by the family and she was not allowed to speak to any of her family members.

A day before her death, the woman’s family had been frantically trying to get in touch with her from Bhopal through her husband’s phone. The husband kept disconnecting the calls. Finally, on Sunday morning, her mother-in-law contacted the family to inform them about her death.

Sashi Bamne, who works as a system officer in the State Bank of India, and his mother have been booked under Sections 498 (A) 304 B and 34 of the IPC.

