Murder bid: BJP leader’s son, 3 others held in Ambala

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 01:24 IST

Two months after a man was shot near the city plaza mall in Ambala, police arrested four people, including the son of a former BJP MLA, in connection with the case, on Sunday.

As per information, Rajesh Kumar, owner of a local hotel and model town resident, was shot by two unidentified bikers around 10pm on December 6 last year, while he was going back home. When he was taken to civil hospital with serious injuries, he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.

On Sunday, the CIA-1 (crime investigation agency) police team arrested Rohit, Divender, Jitender and Anil Kumar from Ambala. The police said Rajesh was attacked over a property dispute. Accused Anil Kumar is the son of Master Shiv Prasad, a three-time BJP MLA from Ambala City. However, the three main accused, who carried out the attack, are yet to be arrested.

CIA-1 in-charge inspector Kewal Singh said, “Due to a property dispute between Rajesh and the three accused, the latter conspired to kill the hotelier. Anil Kumar owns two shops, and Divender-Jitender have one shop each, adjoining the victim’s hotel. Together, they hired a professional gangster Sukhvinder alias Moni from Ludhiana for ₹8 lakh, through Rohit, to kill Rajesh.”

“The two main attackers, one who was driving the bike and the other who did the recce before the attack, are still at large. Sukhvinder, who shot at Rajesh, is lodged in Ludhiana jail and we are preparing to bring him on production remand,” said Singh.

The case was registered on December 7 with Ambala City police station and investigation was handed over to CIA-1. The accused were presented before a court on Monday, which sent them to police remand for two days.