New Mohali SSP advocates resident-friendly policing

New Mohali SSP advocates resident-friendly policing

Singh replaces Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is on deputation to Chandigarh as SSP

Oct 02, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Satinder Singh, Mohali SSP
Satinder Singh, Mohali SSP(HT)
         

The new senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Mohali district, Satinder Singh, who took over the charge late evening on Wednesday, said that besides maintaining law and order, crackdown on illegal activities and dealing with anti-social elements with an iron hand were his priorities.

Redressing public grievances would go hand in hand with these, he added. Singh replaces Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who is on deputation to Chandigarh as the SSP. After assuming the charge, the SSP held a meeting with his subordinates.

Singh said policing would be based on police-public participation, adding that people should feel that they are listened to and should have the confidence to come forward and report illegal activity in their vicinity.

He also pointed out that the safety of women and elderly, traffic management and Covid-19 safety protocol compliance were other important areas of focus.

Special vigil will be maintained over organised/white-collar crime and the functioning of all police stations would be closely monitored by him to evaluate their performance, he said.

