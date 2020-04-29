NMMC chief appointed administrator as corporators’ term to end on May 7

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:01 IST

As the term of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) corporators will end on May 7, the state government has issued a notification appointing civic commissioner Annasaheb Misal as the administrator.

The civic elections were expected to be held in April. As election is not possible because of Covid-19 outbreak, the state government took the legal course of appointing an administrator.

Misal will take over as administrator of NMMC from May 7, when the term of the present body ends. While the commissioner will now be able to take independent decisions without sanction of the standing committee or the civic general body, the order asks him to ensure an informal consultation with the elected representatives and the officer-bearers and take their suggestions.

It has asked for the formation of an informal consultative committee that will include mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee chairperson, Opposition leader, charipersons of various committees and group leaders. The administrator should update the committee on the various decisions and work being taken. They can have a review meeting every 15 days through video conference.

Misal said, “The state government orders have come and I will work accordingly. The corona threat is the biggest fight we have before us and we are doing our best to counter it. We will also take up pre-monsoon work soon.”