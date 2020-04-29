e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NMMC chief appointed administrator as corporators’ term to end on May 7

NMMC chief appointed administrator as corporators’ term to end on May 7

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:01 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

As the term of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) corporators will end on May 7, the state government has issued a notification appointing civic commissioner Annasaheb Misal as the administrator.

The civic elections were expected to be held in April. As election is not possible because of Covid-19 outbreak, the state government took the legal course of appointing an administrator.

Misal will take over as administrator of NMMC from May 7, when the term of the present body ends. While the commissioner will now be able to take independent decisions without sanction of the standing committee or the civic general body, the order asks him to ensure an informal consultation with the elected representatives and the officer-bearers and take their suggestions.

It has asked for the formation of an informal consultative committee that will include mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee chairperson, Opposition leader, charipersons of various committees and group leaders. The administrator should update the committee on the various decisions and work being taken. They can have a review meeting every 15 days through video conference.

Misal said, “The state government orders have come and I will work accordingly. The corona threat is the biggest fight we have before us and we are doing our best to counter it. We will also take up pre-monsoon work soon.”

top news
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
LIVE: United States’ GDP collapses by 4.8% due to Covid-19 in Q1
LIVE: United States’ GDP collapses by 4.8% due to Covid-19 in Q1
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
These hacks will help tackle your slow internet speed woes during lockdown
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Nissan Kicks 2020 to get turbo engine, X-Tronic CVT to battle Creta, Seltos
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
Covid-19: Inside cockpit visuals of US military planes flying over New York
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities