Bhubaneswar/Puri, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the Bahuda Yatra and directed officials to ensure foolproof crowd management and security arrangements in Puri.

No compromise on crowd management during Bahuda Yatra on July 24: Odisha CM

His instructions come in the wake of the death of two devotees and several others falling ill during the Rath Yatra in Puri on July 16.

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Reviewing preparations for the return car festival scheduled on July 24, Majhi stressed the need for foolproof arrangements as lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the pilgrim town.

The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be pulled back to the 12th-century shrine during the Bahuda Yatra on July 24.

Bahuda Yatra will be followed by the ceremonial Suna Besha of the sibling deities on July 25, which is expected to draw more than 10 lakh devotees.

While asking the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to ensure smooth conduct of rituals, the chief minister said, "There should be no compromise in matters of law and order, security and crowd management."

He asked officials to adopt scientific methods and use technology to monitor crowd density and integrate CCTV feeds with the Integrated Command and Control System for swift response to any situation.

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{{^usCountry}} "If information obtained from CCTV is provided to the problem area immediately through the Integrated Command and Control System, the issue can be solved smoothly," Majhi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If information obtained from CCTV is provided to the problem area immediately through the Integrated Command and Control System, the issue can be solved smoothly," Majhi said. {{/usCountry}}

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At the same time, Majhi appealed to devotees and pilgrims to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration and police.

He thanked the servitors, officials and other stakeholders for their dedication during the Rath Yatra despite adverse weather conditions.

Majhi suggested that officials maintain the similar spirit and dedication during the Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, and Niladri Bije ahead.

The chief minister expressed grief over the death of two persons during the Rath Yatra and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

The state government has already announced ₹10 lakh financial assistance each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the kin of the two deceased devotees.

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SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee presented details on the preparedness for the upcoming Bahuda Yatra and other rituals in the temple at the meeting, also attended by law minister Priithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Angu Garg, DGP Y B Khuraia and others.

Meanwhile, the three majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath , Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan have been successfully turned southward in a ritual called 'Dakshina Moda'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.