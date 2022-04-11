No funds to print certificates for vendors: EDMC
- According to National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), street vendors continue to face eviction despite being recognised by the corporation in the absence of certificate of vending.
Street vendors in parts of east Delhi are facing a unique hurdle in the recognition of their vending rights-- the East Delhi Municipal Corporation does not have funds to print the certificates to be issued to them.
According to National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), street vendors continue to face eviction despite being recognised by the corporation in the absence of certificate of vending. Senior EDMC officials confirmed shortage of funds behind the delay in printing and distribution of these certificates, but added that “things will change soon”.
Several street vendors say that the process to distribute the certificates began in November-December, but hundreds of them were yet to get their certificates.
Laakhan, 42, who sells lemonade in Laxmi Nagar, said, “I have visited the corporation offices seven times and despite completing all the documentary requirements and participating in the survey of street vendors, the officials told me that they were yet to print the certificate. It has been three months now, and I am hearing the same excuses,” he said.
EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that the corporation is facing acute financial crisis, and was yet to pay salaries to its staff for several months. “Everyone is aware that the Delhi government has not provided us our rightful funds. This is why reunification of corporations is being carried out. It will taken one or two months for equitable distribution of resources after which the financial crisis will be over. Several essential works have been stalled, and things will change very soon,” Aggarwal said.
The Delhi government did not immediately respond to the allegation by the mayor, but has earlier maintained that it has cleared its dues to the civic bodies, and extended loans to them as well.
Richa Sinha, a spokesperson for NASVI, said that the corporation officials were just writing ‘not print’ on the photocopies of the vendors’ Aadhaar cards. “We have been officially told that the corporation does not have money for printing or sending the certificates by post. But at the same, they are continued to be targeted during the anti-encroachment drives,” Sinha said. She added that only 25% of around 4,000 vendors identified in the surveys in the Shahadra South zone of EDMC have received their certificates.
HT has seen copies of the registration slips and Aadhaar cards bearing “not print” marks.
-
Private schools to remain closed in Mohali today
Private schools in Mohali are set to remain closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school. The decision comes on the call of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. The Mohali Private Schools' Association stated that safety of children and staff is paramount but the local administration can't make school managers scapegoats “for their failure to find the guilty person”.
-
With Ashu’s appointment as PPCC working president, fault lines re-emerge within Congress
The appointment of two-time MLA and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as Punjab Congress' working president has caused the fault lines to re-emerge within the party. The leaders excluded from the discussion, including ex-Congress MLA from Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid, registered their objection, and said that it was factionalism within the party that had led to the Congress' defeat in the assembly polls.
-
Severe heatwave sears Chandigarh as mercury crosses 40°C, IMD issues orange alert
The city reeled under a severe heat wave on Sunday as the mercury shot past 40.1C, the highest it has gone this year. A severe heatwave is declared in this region when the maximum temperature goes 6.5 degrees above normal or crosses 47C. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 7C above normal. The minimum temperature also increased slightly from 20.3C on Saturday to 20.5C on Sunday, 3.2C above normal.
-
‘Over 15k in Delhi have signed up for state govt’s yoga programme’
The Delhi government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala', an initiative to provide free yoga training on demand in neighbourhoods has seen over 15,000 enrolments since its launch in December last year, with over 9,500 people availing the service in different parts of Delhi everyday. A Delhi government official said that so far, over 15,200 people from across Delhi have registered for the yoga classes and currently, around 9,500 people are getting trained in yoga everyday.
-
6 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as six fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. Of these, three were reported from Mohali while two were in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. A day before, the three cities had reported eight cases in all. In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali urban, while two cases surfaced from Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 7 and 21.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics