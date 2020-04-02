e-paper
Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
No labourers for nullah-cleaning work amid Covid-19 lockdown

No labourers for nullah-cleaning work amid Covid-19 lockdown

cities Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:03 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
The Thane Municipal Corporation will clean nullahs using machines because they might not get labourers to carry out the work before monsoon. The tenders for the nullah-cleaning work were floated on Wednesday. With the entire TMC mechanism busy in tackling coronavirus outbreak and labourers not being available, the pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work might get affected. A TMC official said, “We have a robotic excavator and we will hire excavators and JCBs.” The decision will be taken depending on the response to the tenders.

