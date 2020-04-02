No labourers for nullah-cleaning work amid Covid-19 lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:03 IST

The Thane Municipal Corporation will clean nullahs using machines because they might not get labourers to carry out the work before monsoon. The tenders for the nullah-cleaning work were floated on Wednesday. With the entire TMC mechanism busy in tackling coronavirus outbreak and labourers not being available, the pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work might get affected. A TMC official said, “We have a robotic excavator and we will hire excavators and JCBs.” The decision will be taken depending on the response to the tenders.