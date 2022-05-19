12-year-old boy dies in Noida days after trying to imitate Superman

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A 12-year-old boy died in Noida four days after he was recording a video of himself posing as Superman by tying a cloth as a cape around his neck
Published on May 19, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByAshni Dhaor

A 12-year-old boy died in Noida four days after he was recording a video of himself posing as Superman by tying a cloth as a cape around his neck.

According to police, on May 14, the boy-- Surjeet, a resident of Parthala village in Noida, was recording a video of himself imitating the fictional superhero. He died on Tuesday morning at the District Hospital in Sector 30 after taking treatment for three days.

Sharad Kant Sharma, in charge of Sector 113 police station, said the boy’s four sisters were present at the time of the incident and were recording his video using a mobile of their mother’s, who was outside the house.

Their father, Brajesh (identified by first name), is a security guard at a high-rise in Sector 77 and was also not home at the time of the incident.

“The boy was trying to make a video of himself.. he tied a cape around his neck to imitate Superman. His eldest sister, aged 11, was recording the video while Surjeet was standing atop a wooden box barely 2ft in height. He jumped from the box at the count of three. The other end of the cape got entangled in the box, tightening the noose around his neck and he collapsed,” said Sharma.

“The sisters raised an alarm after Surjeet collapsed and their mother came rushing. Surjeet was taken to a private hospital for treatment, from where he was referred to the district hospital in Sector 30. After taking treatment for three days, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning,” said the police officer.

According to Sharma, the doctors informed that the boy’s respiratory tract was damaged, which led to his death. Hospital authorities reported the incident to police on Tuesday.

Ashni Dhaor

Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail

