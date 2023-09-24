15-year-old died after falling from 15th floor of a high-rise building

A 15-year-old boy died on Sunday after allegedly falling from his apartment on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in Noida’s Sector 113, police said.

Police said that they suspect the incident to be a case of suicide. However, no note has been discovered from the 15-year-old’s residence. They added that boy’s post-mortem was conducted on Sunday morning, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

Jitnedra Singh, SHO, Sector 113 police station said that on Sunday around 1.30 am, police were alerted on Dial-112 that a teenager fell from the 15th floor of his home, at a high-rise building, under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station.

“On getting information, a team of police rushed to the spot, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” SHO Singh said, adding that the boy used to live with his elder sister and mother, who works at a private company, whereas his father died during COVID-19.

The SHO said, “On Sunday around 1am, when his mother, and sisters were sleeping in their separate rooms, the incident took place. As soon as security guards of the high-rise building heard a loud sound they rushed to the spot and found the teenager lying in a pool of blood.”

“Initially, police suspect it to be a case of suicide. However, further investigation is underway, and no case has been registered yet by the boy’s family,” the SHO added.

