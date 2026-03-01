165 ‘peace meetings’ held across Noida, Greater Noida ahead of Holi

NOIDA: Ahead of the upcoming festival season, the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate organised 165 “peace committee meetings” with local residents and community leaders across Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida to appeal for calm, communal harmony and cooperation, officials said on Saturday. Officials stressed the need for social harmony and responsible conduct during the festivities (HT)

According to the police, a total of 49 meetings were organised across nine police station areas in the Noida zone, 50 meetings across eight police station areas in Central Noida, and 66 meetings across nine police station areas in the Greater Noida zone.

In addition, a central peace committee meeting was convened on Friday at the police commissionerate office in Sector 108. The meeting was chaired by additional police commissioner (law and order) Rajiv Narayan Mishra and was attended by eminent citizens from different police station areas of the district.

During the meeting, senior police officers interacted with local residents and community representatives, urging them to celebrate Holi in a peaceful, safe and harmonious manner. Officials also stressed the need for mutual brotherhood, social harmony and responsible conduct during the festivities.

“Police have been directed to ensure that Holi and other festivals are conducted peacefully, with adequate deployment and monitoring, particularly in sensitive areas. Special vigilance will be maintained at identified locations, and necessary security arrangements are being put in place across the district,” ACP said in a statement.

Gautam Budh Nagar police also issued a warning against the spread of misinformation and rumours, particularly through social media and other digital platforms.

Officials said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found circulating misleading information, rumours or content aimed at inciting religious sentiments or disturbing public order.

Residents were advised not to rely on unverified information and to immediately inform the local police or emergency services if they notice any suspicious activity or potential law-and-order issue.

“During the meetings, several local issues and suggestions were raised by community members. These were addressed on the spot or forwarded for appropriate action,” the official added.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police reiterated their appeal to residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and celebrate the festivals with restraint and responsibility to ensure that law and order remains intact across the district.

The meetings were held under the directions of police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Laxmi Singh and were led by the three deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) across zones, police said.