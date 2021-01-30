17-year-old girl dies after consuming poison; parents booked

A 17-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances on Friday evening, a few metres away from her house in Jewar. The victim, who was a student of class 12 at a government school, had gone to a farm, where she died after allegedly consuming poison. The police have registered a case against her parents, suspecting their involvement in the death.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Greater Noida, said that in the evening, some local people informed the police about the incident. “The victim’s body was found on straw in a hut in the field. The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and her medical reports revealed that she had died of poison,” he said.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that the police questioned the victim’s family members but their statements were not coherent. “They revealed that a local boy had befriended the girl and had taken her photographs and videos. They alleged that the boy had been blackmailing her, which may have prompted her to consume poison. We also questioned the boy, who said that he was in a relationship with the girl but the victim’s family members were against the relationship,” he said, adding that the boy alleged that the girl’s family members may have poisoned her.

Pandey said that the police suspect the role of victim’s family members in this case. “The police team is investigating the matter. Sub-inspector Azimuddin has filed a complaint in this case against the victim’s parents and uncle under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC). Victim’s viscera has been preserved for further investigation. We will take action against the people based on evidence,” he said.