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18-yr-old woman rescued from a tower in Noida

An 18-year-old woman was rescued from a radio tower in Noida after feeling neglected by her family. She is receiving counseling and support.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 11:38 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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An 18-year-old woman, who allegedly climbed onto a radio tower in Noida, Sector 63, was rescued by a team of police and the fire department on Thursday morning, police said.

The officer said, “After an hour of counselling, the woman was rescued using a hydraulic platform.”

On Thursday, around 6 am, when locals spotted that a woman was sitting on the tower, they alerted the police, officials said.

“Upon receiving information, a team from Sector 63 police station rushed to the spot and alerted the fire department, which reached with a hydraulic platform,” said an official requesting anonymity.

The officer said, “After an hour of counselling, the woman was rescued using a hydraulic platform.”

Police said during the investigation it was revealed that the woman, originally from Maharajganj, is residing in Noida, Sector 63 and works at a food restaurant in Noida.

“Her father passed away while the family resides in Maharajganj. She felt neglected by her family. The dispute might have led her to climb onto the tower,” added the official.

 
noida counselling
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