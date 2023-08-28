19-yr-old woman guard dies after rape by supervisor in Ghaziabad high-rise: Police

A 19-year-old woman guard posted at a residential high-rise in Ghaziabad died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Monday after she was allegedly raped by her supervisor at their office on Sunday, police said.

The supervisor has been arrested. (Representative file image)

According to police, they had initially registered an FIR (first information report) for gangrape involving two additional unidentified persons at Crossings Republik police station but the woman in her statements given to a magistrate mentioned only the name of her supervisor, as suspect.

The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon, and it is alleged that the supervisor allegedly raped her in his office at the high-rise.

Later, the woman was admitted to a private hospital due to deteriorating health in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The deceased is a native of Jharkhand and police said she was working at the high-rise for the past couple of months and staying with her aunt nearby.

“From the private hospital, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she succumbed on Monday morning. According to a complaint filed by her cousin, a case of gangrape (IPC 376d) by the supervisor was filed where he also named two unidentified persons. We got her statements recorded before a magistrate (under CrPC 164) at the private hospital. As she was unable to speak, she gave her statement in writing to the magistrate and named only her supervisor,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (rural).

The supervisor has been arrested, police said.

“We have arrested him and are awaiting the autopsy findings of the deceased and her medical report. It has come to light that she suffered damage to lungs, but the cause of the damage is not known yet. The suspect will be produced before a court on Monday,” the DCP added.

