...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

19-yr-old held over rape, abduction of minor girl in Indirapuram

Police said the suspect was a homeless man from Ghaziabad who had come to the city from Farrukkhabad in Uttar Pradesh a year-and-a-half ago

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:28 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
Advertisement

Ghaziabad:

He told police during investigation that on early Sunday he was looking to carry out another theft before police intercepted him near the Green Valley, police said in a statement. (Representational image)

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly abducting a seven-year-old girl from her house in Indirapuram and raping her around two days prior, officials said.

Police said the suspect was a homeless man from Ghaziabad who had come to the city from Farrukkhabad in Uttar Pradesh a year-and-a-half ago.

Officials said the suspect picked up the girl on Thursday and took her to a nearby park. “There, he raped her and threatened her against telling anyone about the crime. About an hour later, he abandoned the girl in a lane near her house and fled. Police have CCTV footage of him heading to the park with the girl and returning with her,” Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle) said.

On April 16, following a complaint by the girl’s father, police registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 64 (rape) and also levied provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act at the Indirapuram police station. Officials said the suspect will also face BNS sections for attempted murder and provisions of the Arms Act for firing at the police.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

ghaziabad rape
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / 19-yr-old held over rape, abduction of minor girl in Indirapuram
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.