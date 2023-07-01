Ghaziabad: Man enters house to meet minor girl, family beats him to death

A 23-year-old man from Loni was allegedly beaten to death by the family of a 15-year-old girl he was friends with at the girl’s house in Ghaziabad’s Khoda locality on Thursday evening, police said Friday. The police said the girl, a class 10 student of a school in east Delhi, and Saifi knew each other since the past one year and they both chatted on phone on Wednesday after which Saifi came to her house while her parents were away. (Representative Image)

Senior officers investigating the case said the family initially claimed that the man had entered their house for theft but an investigation revealed that he went there to meet the girl while her parents were away at work.

The police identified the deceased as Parvez Saifi, a resident of Mustafabad in Loni, and said he went to the girl’s house in Khoda around 5pm Thursday while her parents were away at work -- only the girl and her nine-year-old brother were at home.

The police said the girl’s father arrived home early around 5.30pm while Saifi was still inside the house. Seeing Saifi there, he got infuriated and called up his relatives and neighbours and together they allegedly assaulted Saifi with rods and sticks.

“Around 6pm, the girl’s family called police saying a man entered their home for theft. A police response vehicle (PRV) reached their house to find the man injured. The PRV personnel rushed the man to MMG district hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The man was identified and his family in Loni was informed,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (trans Hindon).

Later, on the basis of a complaint that given by Safi’s family, police registered an FIR of murder against the persons who attacked him, said the DCP.

The police said they have arrested the girl’s father, his nephew, and neighbour, and also recovered an iron pipe used during the crime.

The FIR registered at Khoda police station was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 342 (wrongful confinement) against the three suspects

The body was sent for an autopsy on Friday and Saifi’s family said they did not know about the girl nor Saifi’s relationship with her.

“He left home around 11am on Thursday and told us that he was going for an outing with his friends to India Gate in Delhi. Around 2pm, I called him and asked him to come home for lunch as it was Eid. He said he was in the Metro and will reach by 3-4pm,” said Asif Saifi, Saifi’s older brother.

“Around 5.45pm, I received a call from his number and he was crying for help and asking me to save him. He told me that he was somewhere near Noida. Then some unidentified man called from the same phone and asked if I was Parvez’s brother. The man asked me to come to Khoda as soon as possible and said it was a matter related to theft and that they are calling the police. We reached Khoda an hour later, and came to know that Parvez was taken to a hospital. There, we found him dead with multiple injuries on his body,” he said.

He said Saifi was working as a welder and was one of four brothers.

After the initial investigation, police said Saifi had come to the Khoda house to meet the girl and not for theft.

The girl’s family, in order to save themselves, tried to pretend that Saifi had entered their house for theft, the DCP added.

“My daughter was alone in the house and the man entered the room and the locked the door from inside. He raped my daughter and threatened her. My husband arrived just then and the man tried to attack my husband. There was a fight. In between, neighbours also arrived. We called up the police and they took him to a hospital. I would like to seek help from authorities as my husband is now in jail while trying to protect my daughter and the police are not registering our complaint,” she said.

The DCP said, “The statement of the girl will be taken and if she says anything about a sexual assault etc, she will be subjected to a medical examination. Her statements will be part of investigation but no separate FIR will be lodged.”

