Man kills woman in Ghaziabad, dies by ingesting poison

A 24-year-old man shot dead a 20-year-old woman at her home in Ghookhna locality of Ghaziabad on Thursday morning and then died by suicide by ingesting a poisonous substance, said police officers associated with the case.

Ghaziabad police officers investigate in the neighbourhood where the woman was murdered.. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to investigators, the suspect and the deceased woman knew each other, and the suspect went to her house with the intent to kill her. The woman was a postgraduate student at a private college in Sahibabad, while the suspect was a resident of Salempur Jat village in Bulandshahr district.

According to police, the woman was alone in the house at the time of the incident, at 7.30 am, and her parents had gone to a nearby temple to pray.

“When the suspect entered the house, there was an argument. He had brought a weapon with him and shot the woman. The suspect then ingested a poisonous substance he had brought with him. When neighbours heard shots, they rushed to the scene and took the woman to MMG hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival,” said Brijesh Kumar Singh, station house officer of Nandgram police station.

“After shooting the woman, the suspect consumed a poisonous substance. We apprehended him, and he told us he knew the woman. We took him to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment, where he died. We have seized the weapon used in the crime, and an investigation is underway,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, additional commissioner of police (city 2).

“When I returned from the temple, I discovered my daughter unconscious, and neighbours rushed her to the hospital. My wife and I went to the temple at 7 am and returned at 7.30 am,” said Charan Singh, the deceased woman’s father.

According to the police, the two are from different castes. “The woman’s family members denied knowing the suspect. We have registered a murder case based on the woman’s family’s complaint,” SHO Singh said.

