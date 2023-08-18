25 families forced to evacuate tilting building in Greater Noida’s Dadri

Around 25 families were asked to vacate a 5-storey building in Dadri, Greater Noida, on August 11, as the structure had begun tilting to one side, officials aware of the situation said, adding that this tilting had also triggered the development of cracks in two neighbouring buildings.

The inspection was prompted by the complaints of Sugam Singh and Rajveer Singh, residents of the compromised building, who had reported cracks in their homes four months prior.

Earlier this month, an inspection of the building, situated in Khera Choganpur village within the jurisdiction of Ecotech 3 police station, was conducted by the Greater Noida authority. This inspection was prompted by the complaints of Sugam Singh and Rajveer Singh, residents of the compromised building, who had reported cracks in their homes four months prior.

As per the two residents, they approached Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate, Manish Kumar Verma, expressing frustration over the lack of action despite their repeated appeals.

Officials from the Greater Noida authority said that the building was erected without the requisite approval certificate, rendering it an illegal construction. The owner, identified by his first name, Ravi, will be held accountable for legal consequences and he will bear the financial burden of associated procedures, including auditing and demolition costs, they added.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vishu Raja said, “The inspection revealed that the construction of the 5-storey building transpired without obtaining the requisite approval from the Greater Noida authority, rendering it an illegal structure. Its current tilting state has induced cracks in two adjacent buildings. As a precautionary measure, the 25 families residing within were instructed to vacate. Some of these families have relocated to their relatives’ residences, while others are being relocated to an authority-hosted hostel in Ecotech 3.”

Raja added, “While the building has not yet collapsed due to its slanted posture, it has inflicted considerable damage upon the neighbouring structure. Recognizing the substantial risk, four additional houses have been sealed. A structural audit, scheduled to be conducted by a team from IIT-Delhi within the next week, will guide subsequent actions. It appears likely that demolition of the compromised building will be the necessary course of action.”

Presently, five structures have been sealed off, and vehicular traffic along the main road leading to the area has been curtailed, officials said.

