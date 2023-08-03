Woman riding pillion without helmet dies in a road accident in Noida

A 25-year-old woman riding pillion on a bike without a helmet, died in an accident on Noida’s Elevated Road on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said, adding that four others suffered injuries during the incident. They also added that initial investigations indicate that the bike collided with a truck’s stepney tire, which had burst, and the driver was in the process of fixing it.

The deceased has been identified as Geeti Sandhya. The four injured individuals are Naman Kumar, 28, residing in Pratap Vihar, Sector 11, Ghaziabad; Manish Singh, 28; Uma Chaudhary, 25; and Arvind Singh, all residents of Noida.

According to Dharma Prakash Shukla, SHO of Sector 20, Naman and three friends celebrated Geeti’s birthday at Gardens Galleria on Tuesday night. “Around 2 am on Wednesday, while returning home via the Elevated Road, Naman’s bike, carrying Geeti as a pillion rider, collided with a stepney tire. This collision caused Naman’s bike to hit a scooter, carrying his friends, which was riding parallel to them,” he said.

“Geeti sustained severe head injuries due to not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police arrived at the scene upon receiving an alert and promptly transported the injured to a nearby hospital,” he added.

“Geeti was declared dead upon arrival, while Naman was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi,” the SHO added.

He further added that a case of death by negligence would be registered against the accused truck driver after we received an application from Geeti’s family members. “The accused truck driver managed to escape, leaving his vehicle on the spot. Further investigations are underway in the case,” the SHO said.

This incident marks the third fatal accident on the Elevated Road in the past two months since the installation of beautification lights and removal of speeding cameras.

Following the removal of four high-speed cameras, accidents have surged on the six-lane Elevated Road connecting Sector 18 to Sector 62. Active monitoring was compromised, enabling drivers to speed unchecked.

Meanwhile, Suniti, DCP of traffic, said that a letter has been composed to the Noida authority traffic cell, urging the installation of high-speed and regular cameras to deter speeding and enhance safety.

