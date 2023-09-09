25-year-old woman found dead with throat slashed, husband prime suspect: Police

A 25-year-old woman was found dead in a Ghaziabad house on Saturday morning, her throat slashed with a sharp-edged weapon, police officers said, adding that her husband, who is currently missing, is the prime suspect in the case.

(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, the woman, Poonam (single name only), who lived in Shahjahanpur district with her three children and mother-in-law, was visiting her husband Ajay Kumar, 28, and her father-in-law at their home in Ganeshpuri, Sahibabad.

“The woman and her children arrived in Ganeshpuri two days ago. On Friday morning, her father-in-law left for work while her mother-in-law took the children to see relatives nearby. As a result, the couple was alone in the house,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden Circle.

“Later, when some neighbours visited the house, they found Poonam lying on the bed, with blood all around,” the ACP said, adding that the neighbours called the police, who arrived and inspected the crime scene.

The ACP said that the police were unable to locate Kumar.

“His mobile phone has remained turned off, and he has not returned. Kumar is now the prime suspect; however, the motive for the murder is yet to be determined and will become clear once he is apprehended,” the ACP said.

“The deceased woman’s in-laws returned later, and they were informed about the incident. They could shed no light on the motive and said the couple had no disagreements even after seven years of marriage,” Maurya said.

The police said they had called Poonam’s family members from their home town to Ghaziabad to file a complaint. An investigation is currently underway in the matter, police said.